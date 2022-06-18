Analysts Say NeoGames S.A. Can Reach $26.00 In 12 Months – Marketing Sentinel
Analysts Say NeoGames S.A. Can Reach $26.00 In 12 Months

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.29, to imply an increase of 7.04% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The NGMS share’s 52-week high remains $73.54, putting it -414.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.69. The company has a valuation of $391.12M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 265.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NeoGames S.A. (NGMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NGMS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

After registering a 7.04% upside in the last session, NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.67 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.97%, and 11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.56%. Short interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) saw shorts transact 0.79 million shares and set a 2.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.75, implying an increase of 39.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGMS has been trading -81.95% off suggested target high and -39.96% from its likely low.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NeoGames S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares are -45.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.68% against 9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -10.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $21.6 million and $21.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.60% before jumping 5.10% in the following quarter.

NGMS Dividends

NeoGames S.A. has its next earnings report out between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NeoGames S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

NeoGames S.A. insiders hold 50.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.78% of the shares at 66.54% float percentage. In total, 32.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.79 million shares (or 3.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.94 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hound Partners, LLC with 0.75 million shares, or about 2.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.76 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.79 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.73% of the shares, all valued at about 6.92 million.

