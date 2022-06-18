American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Has Recovered -1.63% So Far, But Another -105.61% Loss Is Possible.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s traded shares stood at 0.28 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.73, to imply a decrease of -2.09% or -$0.89 in intraday trading. The AMWD share’s 52-week high remains $85.80, putting it -105.61% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.41. The company has a valuation of $748.64M, with an average of 92060.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 104.57K shares over the past 3 months.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside in the last session, American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.66 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.43%, and -17.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.00%. Short interest in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 3.65 days time to cover.

American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Woodmark Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) shares are -33.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.41% against 14.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.00% this quarter before jumping 148.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $510.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $533.6 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -21.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

AMWD Dividends

American Woodmark Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 29 and September 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Woodmark Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)’s Major holders

American Woodmark Corporation insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.51% of the shares at 99.03% float percentage. In total, 97.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 16.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.47 million shares, or about 8.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $71.88 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Hennessy Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 7.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about 33.85 million.