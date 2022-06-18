Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Is Worth Considering At $20.02

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.02, to imply an increase of 5.48% or $1.04 in intraday trading. The AGTI share’s 52-week high remains $26.36, putting it -31.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.09. The company has a valuation of $2.64B, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 164.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) trade information

After registering a 5.48% upside in the last session, Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.21 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.72%, and 11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.56%. Short interest in Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) saw shorts transact 1.1 million shares and set a 7.35 days time to cover.

Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agiliti Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) shares are 2.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.07% against -0.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -13.00% this quarter before falling -13.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $288.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $291.89 million.

AGTI Dividends

Agiliti Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agiliti Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s Major holders

Agiliti Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.35% of the shares at 98.61% float percentage. In total, 98.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Thomas H Lee Partners Lp. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 98.2 million shares (or 73.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.27 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 5.83 million shares, or about 4.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $134.96 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Triton Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agiliti Inc. (AGTI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Janus Henderson Triton Fund holds roughly 5.26 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 million, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about 71.38 million.