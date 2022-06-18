Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s traded shares stood at 0.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.74, to imply a decrease of -3.08% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The AFYA share’s 52-week high remains $28.23, putting it -189.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.53. The company has a valuation of $912.35M, with average of 259.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Afya Limited (AFYA), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AFYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the last session, Afya Limited (AFYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.17 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -3.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.96%, and -13.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.43, implying an increase of 88.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.80 and $95.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AFYA has been trading -884.5% off suggested target high and -544.76% from its likely low.

Afya Limited (AFYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Afya Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Afya Limited (AFYA) shares are -29.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 27.71% against -3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.80% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $116.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.92 million.

AFYA Dividends

Afya Limited has its next earnings report out between April 06 and April 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Afya Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s Major holders

Afya Limited insiders hold 24.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.93% of the shares at 96.09% float percentage. In total, 72.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by BAMCO Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.38 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $68.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 2.76 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $43.33 million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and Baron Global Advantage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Afya Limited (AFYA) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 4.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about 22.16 million.