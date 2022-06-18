After This Week’s -30.43% Loss In PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE: PRT), We Just Learned Something New

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.04, to imply a decrease of -11.67% or -$0.93 in intraday trading. The PRT share’s 52-week high remains $10.88, putting it -54.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.95. The company has a valuation of $86.38M, with average of 69.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) trade information

After registering a -11.67% downside in the last session, PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.06 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -11.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -30.43%, and -19.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.57%.

PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 155.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.27 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.17 million and $3.89 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -47.80% before dropping -41.50% in the following quarter.

PRT Dividends

PermRock Royalty Trust has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PermRock Royalty Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.73, with the share yield ticking at 10.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT)’s Major holders

PermRock Royalty Trust insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.37% of the shares at 48.41% float percentage. In total, 48.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sinecera Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37280.0 shares (or 0.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 4100.0 shares, or about 0.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $37105.0.