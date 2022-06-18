After Plunging -15.28% During Past Week, Is Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) Still A Buy?

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.18. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.43, to imply an increase of 4.38% or $0.27 in intraday trading. The ATCX share’s 52-week high remains $15.40, putting it -139.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.05. The company has a valuation of $254.44M, with an average of 0.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 97.17K shares over the past 3 months.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) trade information

After registering a 4.38% upside in the last session, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.52 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.28%, and -21.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.63%. Short interest in Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) saw shorts transact 0.49 million shares and set a 5.28 days time to cover.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares are -23.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.56% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 107.10% this quarter before jumping 242.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $148.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.42 million.

ATCX Dividends

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)’s Major holders

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. insiders hold 14.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.98% of the shares at 36.32% float percentage. In total, 30.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.2 million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.88 million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.67 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds roughly 1.77 million shares. This is just over 5.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 2.51% of the shares, all valued at about 10.6 million.