After A Decline Of -269.8% From The High, Can OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX) Recover Quickly?

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.82, to imply an increase of 4.28% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The OPRX share’s 52-week high remains $99.18, putting it -269.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.33. The company has a valuation of $498.32M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 170.75K shares over the past 3 months.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) trade information

After registering a 4.28% upside in the last session, OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.35 this Friday, 06/17/22, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.82%, and 3.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.82%. Short interest in OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 6 days time to cover.

OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OptimizeRx Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) shares are -49.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $17.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.59 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 114.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.

OPRX Dividends

OptimizeRx Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OptimizeRx Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s Major holders

OptimizeRx Corporation insiders hold 12.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.51% of the shares at 100.87% float percentage. In total, 88.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.68 million shares (or 22.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.08 million shares, or about 8.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $67.25 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.25 million shares. This is just over 10.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 4.38% of the shares, all valued at about 32.9 million.