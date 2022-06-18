A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.18 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $31.06, to imply a decrease of -0.74% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The AMRK share’s 52-week high remains $44.60, putting it -43.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.41. The company has a valuation of $693.57M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 259.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMRK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) trade information

After registering a -0.74% downside in the last session, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 32.60 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -0.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.00%, and -0.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.67%. Short interest in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) saw shorts transact 0.31 million shares and set a 2.92 days time to cover.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) shares are 5.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.22% against -40.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.20% this quarter before falling -6.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.14 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.18 billion and $2.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -1.10% before dropping -1.30% in the following quarter.

AMRK Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s Major holders

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. insiders hold 24.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.21% of the shares at 61.03% float percentage. In total, 46.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 5.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Century Companies, Inc. with 0.52 million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $40.57 million.

We also have American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, American Century Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 0.42 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.24 million, or 2.08% of the shares, all valued at about 14.61 million.