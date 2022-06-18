A Look At Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s traded shares stood at 0.23 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.77, to imply a decrease of -1.47% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LAZY share’s 52-week high remains $25.70, putting it -101.25% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.72. The company has a valuation of $158.09M, with average of 162.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) trade information

After registering a -1.47% downside in the last session, Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.61 this Friday, 06/17/22, dropping -1.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.23%, and -22.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.71%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.50, implying an increase of 37.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZY has been trading -95.77% off suggested target high and -25.29% from its likely low.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lazydays Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) shares are -37.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1.99% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.60% this quarter before falling -40.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $379.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $334.25 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 84.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 364.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

LAZY Dividends

Lazydays Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lazydays Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s Major holders

Lazydays Holdings Inc. insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.47% of the shares at 95.46% float percentage. In total, 86.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Coliseum Capital Management, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with 1.07 million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $21.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Capital Fund-Small Cap Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.3 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about 5.88 million.