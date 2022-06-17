Why U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.81, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The USB share’s 52-week high remains $63.57, putting it -38.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $44.79. The company has a valuation of $69.70B, with an average of 8.14 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for U.S. Bancorp (USB), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give USB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the latest session, U.S. Bancorp (USB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 48.16 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.78%, and -8.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.16%. Short interest in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw shorts transact 12.03 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $60.10, implying an increase of 23.78% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $72.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USB has been trading -57.17% off suggested target high and -13.51% from its likely low.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. U.S. Bancorp (USB) shares are -19.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.33% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -15.60% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $5.9 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.62 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.62 billion and $5.86 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.80% before jumping 13.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 66.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.37% annually.

USB Dividends

U.S. Bancorp has its next earnings report out on July 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. U.S. Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.05% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)’s Major holders

U.S. Bancorp insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.15% of the shares at 77.22% float percentage. In total, 77.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 126.42 million shares (or 8.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.72 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 111.81 million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.94 billion.