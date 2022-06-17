Why Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s traded shares stood at 2.74 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $70.95, to imply a decrease of 0.00% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The SBUX share’s 52-week high remains $126.32, putting it -78.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $68.39. The company has a valuation of $84.86B, with average of 10.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 33 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SBUX a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 16 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) trade information

After registering a 0.00% downside in the latest session, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.27 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping 0.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.09%, and -3.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.34%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Starbucks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares are -38.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -10.80% against 13.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.80% this quarter before falling -21.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 22 analysts is $8.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 22 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.45 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 351.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.88% annually.

SBUX Dividends

Starbucks Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Starbucks Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.96, with the share yield ticking at 2.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.85%.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s Major holders

Starbucks Corporation insiders hold 0.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.08% of the shares at 69.20% float percentage. In total, 69.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 98.68 million shares (or 8.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 76.6 million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.97 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 33.34 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.9 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24.99 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 2.92 billion.