Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -30.72% Year-To-Date

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.36, to imply an increase of 0.10% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The URBN share’s 52-week high remains $42.10, putting it -106.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.81. The company has a valuation of $1.97B, with an average of 2.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

After registering a 0.10% upside in the latest session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.75 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.40%, and -13.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.72%. Short interest in Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw shorts transact 9.88 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Urban Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares are -30.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.68% against -8.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -45.30% this quarter before falling -21.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $1.14 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.13 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -5.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.50% annually.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 22 and August 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Urban Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Urban Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 41.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.81% of the shares at 137.82% float percentage. In total, 80.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.47 million shares (or 10.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $237.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.89 million shares, or about 9.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $223.11 million.