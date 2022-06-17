Under Armour Inc. At $8.94: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s traded shares stood at 1.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.94, to imply an increase of 0.06% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The UAA share’s 52-week high remains $27.28, putting it -205.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.84. The company has a valuation of $4.25B, with an average of 7.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Under Armour Inc. (UAA), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UAA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

After registering a 0.06% upside in the latest session, Under Armour Inc. (UAA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.87 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.10%, and -21.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.81%. Short interest in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw shorts transact 20.37 million shares and set a 1.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.87, implying an increase of 39.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UAA has been trading -134.9% off suggested target high and -11.86% from its likely low.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -79.20% this quarter before falling -16.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.63 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 161.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.86% annually.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Under Armour Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders hold 0.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.77% of the shares at 92.02% float percentage. In total, 91.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.91 million shares (or 11.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 18.69 million shares, or about 9.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $318.14 million.