Udemy Inc. At $11.62: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s traded shares stood at 1.78 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.62, to imply a decrease of -1.19% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The UDMY share’s 52-week high remains $32.62, putting it -180.72% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.66. The company has a valuation of $1.66B, with an average of 1.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 661.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Udemy Inc. (UDMY), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give UDMY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, Udemy Inc. (UDMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.97 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.85%, and -4.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.53%. Short interest in Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) saw shorts transact 2.49 million shares and set a 8.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.05, implying an increase of 42.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $34.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UDMY has been trading -192.6% off suggested target high and -11.88% from its likely low.

Udemy Inc. (UDMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Udemy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares are -41.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.33% against 3.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $149.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156.17 million.

UDMY Dividends

Udemy Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Udemy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Udemy Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)’s Major holders

Udemy Inc. insiders hold 6.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.20% of the shares at 72.13% float percentage. In total, 67.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Insight Holdings Group, Llc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.93 million shares (or 30.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $819.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with 41.93 million shares, or about 30.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $819.39 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Udemy Inc. (UDMY) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.45 million shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.39 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 7.6 million.