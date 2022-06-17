There Has Been A -2.90% Decline For Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ). So What’s Next?

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.85. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.65, to imply a decrease of -2.90% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The CCJ share’s 52-week high remains $32.49, putting it -57.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.34. The company has a valuation of $8.68B, with an average of 8.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.17 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

After registering a -2.90% downside in the latest session, Cameco Corporation (CCJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.32 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.66%, and -9.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.48%. Short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) saw shorts transact 9.34 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.44, implying an increase of 41.73% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $32.83 and $37.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCJ has been trading -83.78% off suggested target high and -58.98% from its likely low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cameco Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are -3.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 155.00% against 18.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 127.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $391.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $323.53 million.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cameco Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.10, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.20% of the shares at 66.28% float percentage. In total, 66.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.33 million shares (or 4.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $377.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 17.07 million shares, or about 4.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $496.7 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF holds roughly 13.21 million shares. This is just over 3.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.58 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 230.78 million.