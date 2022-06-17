The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Gain Of 10.94% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -51.74% – What Should You Do Now?

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s traded shares stood at 5.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $44.23, to imply a decrease of -8.12% or -$3.91 in intraday trading. The TTD share’s 52-week high remains $114.09, putting it -157.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $39.39. The company has a valuation of $22.92B, with average of 6.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TTD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

After registering a -8.12% downside in the last session, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.06 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.77%, and -17.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.74%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $76.29, implying an increase of 42.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $110.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTD has been trading -148.7% off suggested target high and 34.43% from its likely low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Trade Desk Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares are -51.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.99% against 1.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.60% this quarter before jumping 22.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $365.21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $391.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $261.13 million and $283.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 39.90% before jumping 38.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -44.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Trade Desk Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

The Trade Desk Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.33% of the shares at 73.00% float percentage. In total, 72.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 51.73 million shares (or 11.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.58 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 51.73 million shares, or about 11.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.58 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 12.39 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.57 million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about 987.35 million.