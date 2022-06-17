The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Stock Dropped -2.75% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s traded shares stood at 3.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.53, to imply a decrease of -4.60% or -$2.29 in intraday trading. The KR share’s 52-week high remains $62.78, putting it -32.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.77. The company has a valuation of $35.79B, with an average of 5.36 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Kroger Co. (KR), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give KR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.81.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) trade information

After registering a -4.60% downside in the latest session, The Kroger Co. (KR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.49 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -4.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.21%, and -2.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.08%. Short interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw shorts transact 22.62 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $55.59, implying an increase of 14.5% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $41.00 and $75.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KR has been trading -57.8% off suggested target high and 13.74% from its likely low.

The Kroger Co. (KR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Kroger Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Kroger Co. (KR) shares are 7.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.35% against 16.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.30% this quarter before jumping 3.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $33.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.32 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -33.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.53% annually.

KR Dividends

The Kroger Co. has its next earnings report out between September 08 and September 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Kroger Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.84, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)’s Major holders

The Kroger Co. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.98% of the shares at 81.51% float percentage. In total, 80.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 81.04 million shares (or 11.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.65 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 72.95 million shares, or about 10.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.18 billion.