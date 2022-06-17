SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) Fell -104.31% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.94, to imply an increase of 5.41% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $34.61, putting it -104.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.78. The company has a valuation of $2.92B, with average of 3.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SunPower Corporation (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 5.41% upside in the latest session, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.66 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 5.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.79%, and 1.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.21, implying an increase of 20.13% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $26.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR has been trading -53.48% off suggested target high and 5.55% from its likely low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunPower Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are -26.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 414.29% against 22.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.00% this quarter before falling -16.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $350.28 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $363.41 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $305.14 million and $308.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.80% before jumping 17.60% in the following quarter.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SunPower Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders hold 53.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.89% of the shares at 81.77% float percentage. In total, 37.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.79 million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $274.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.36 million shares, or about 4.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $174.41 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 3.08 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 51.24 million.