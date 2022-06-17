Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA): Can A Stock Be Down -37.14% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s traded shares stood at 3.18 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.55, to imply a decrease of -10.28% or -$2.01 in intraday trading. The NOVA share’s 52-week high remains $46.40, putting it -164.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.47. The company has a valuation of $2.06B, with an average of 2.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NOVA a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

After registering a -10.28% downside in the last session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.96 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -10.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.34%, and 8.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.14%. Short interest in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw shorts transact 16.06 million shares and set a 5.3 days time to cover.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunnova Energy International Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares are -42.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.60% against 22.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.40% this quarter before jumping 40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $87.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.43 million.

NOVA Dividends

Sunnova Energy International Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Sunnova Energy International Inc. insiders hold 5.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 111.53% of the shares at 118.63% float percentage. In total, 111.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.53 million shares (or 14.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $381.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 12.71 million shares, or about 11.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $354.77 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 2.87 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $57.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about 71.31 million.