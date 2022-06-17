Stock Of Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) Jumped By 88.41 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.80, to imply a decrease of -6.47% or -$0.54 in intraday trading. The COGT share’s 52-week high remains $11.06, putting it -41.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $225.26M, with an average of 14.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give COGT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.55.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) trade information

After registering a -6.47% downside in the last session, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.89 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -6.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 57.26%, and 88.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.09%. Short interest in Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) saw shorts transact 1.8 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.14, implying an increase of 61.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COGT has been trading -297.44% off suggested target high and -92.31% from its likely low.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cogent Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shares are -5.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.09% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -27.90% this quarter before falling -14.60% for the next one.

COGT Dividends

Cogent Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cogent Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)’s Major holders

Cogent Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.44% of the shares at 96.45% float percentage. In total, 96.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.51 million shares (or 7.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 3.19 million shares, or about 6.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $27.36 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.51 million shares. This is just over 7.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 7.89 million.