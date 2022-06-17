Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s traded shares stood at 2.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.01, to imply a decrease of -7.39% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The SLI share’s 52-week high remains $12.92, putting it -222.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.44. The company has a valuation of $862.15M, with average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

After registering a -7.39% downside in the last session, Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.45 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -7.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.46%, and -34.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.12%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.33, implying an increase of 72.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLI has been trading -299.0% off suggested target high and -224.19% from its likely low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Standard Lithium Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares are -56.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.25% against 18.80%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Standard Lithium Ltd. insiders hold 4.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.19% of the shares at 21.20% float percentage. In total, 20.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Koch Industries, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.48 million shares (or 8.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $132.24 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 6.52 million shares, or about 3.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $57.37 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF holds roughly 4.73 million shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.91 million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about 20.64 million.