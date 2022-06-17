RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX): Can A Stock Be -38.46% Lower Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares stood at 9.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.40, to imply an increase of 10.09% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The RLX share’s 52-week high remains $9.56, putting it -298.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $3.49B, with an average of 13.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

After registering a 10.09% upside in the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.48 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 10.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.11%, and 21.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.46%. Short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw shorts transact 34.18 million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39.12, implying an increase of 93.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.54 and $100.12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLX has been trading -4071.67% off suggested target high and -297.5% from its likely low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RLX Technology Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are -38.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.00% against -3.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 128.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 0 analysts is $367.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $397.97 million.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLX Technology Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders hold 39.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.68% of the shares at 52.22% float percentage. In total, 31.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 6.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $107.52 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apoletto Ltd. with 34.0 million shares, or about 3.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $132.58 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 10.2 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.53 million, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about 31.92 million.