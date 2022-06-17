Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN): Can A Stock Be 88.64% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.14, to imply a decrease of -5.02% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The PTEN share’s 52-week high remains $20.53, putting it -35.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.44. The company has a valuation of $3.55B, with an average of 3.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

After registering a -5.02% downside in the latest session, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.60 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.90%, and -1.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 88.64%. Short interest in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) saw shorts transact 11.58 million shares and set a 2.94 days time to cover.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares are 92.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.11% against 48.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.20% this quarter before jumping 102.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 71.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $569.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $621.46 million.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 1.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. insiders hold 2.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.02% of the shares at 97.32% float percentage. In total, 95.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 35.47 million shares (or 16.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $549.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.98 million shares, or about 10.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $185.7 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 15.13 million shares. This is just over 7.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $150.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.06 million, or 5.58% of the shares, all valued at about 174.07 million.