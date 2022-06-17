NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Down -24.09% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s traded shares stood at 3.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $72.03, to imply an increase of 1.64% or $1.16 in intraday trading. The NEE share’s 52-week high remains $93.73, putting it -30.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.22. The company has a valuation of $141.85B, with an average of 9.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEE a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 13 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

After registering a 1.64% upside in the latest session, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 75.55 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.37%, and -1.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.09%. Short interest in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) saw shorts transact 27.69 million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $89.68, implying an increase of 19.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $76.00 and $107.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEE has been trading -48.55% off suggested target high and -5.51% from its likely low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NextEra Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) shares are -22.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11.37% against 5.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.40% this quarter before jumping 2.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $5.16 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.72 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.93 billion and $5.42 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 31.40% before jumping 5.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 18.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.35% annually.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextEra Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.70, with the share yield ticking at 2.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

NextEra Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.59% of the shares at 79.79% float percentage. In total, 79.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 182.36 million shares (or 9.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.45 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 147.83 million shares, or about 7.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.52 billion.