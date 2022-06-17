Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Have Inclined 4.34% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s traded shares stood at 2.03 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $64.09, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.62 in intraday trading. The NEM share’s 52-week high remains $86.37, putting it -34.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $52.60. The company has a valuation of $49.61B, with average of 6.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the latest session, Newmont Corporation (NEM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.43 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.20%, and -1.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.34%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $80.52, implying an increase of 20.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEM has been trading -56.03% off suggested target high and 15.74% from its likely low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmont Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares are 19.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 15.88% against 18.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.90% compared to the previous financial year.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmont Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.20, with the share yield ticking at 3.40% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.62%.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Newmont Corporation insiders hold 0.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.80% of the shares at 83.93% float percentage. In total, 83.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 92.34 million shares (or 11.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 65.69 million shares, or about 8.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.07 billion.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newmont Corporation (NEM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 35.63 million shares. This is just over 4.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.21 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22.66 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 1.41 billion.