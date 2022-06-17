New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ): A Good Investment At Current Prices?

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s traded shares stood at 3.21 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.28, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NRZ share’s 52-week high remains $11.81, putting it -42.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.18. The company has a valuation of $3.95B, with average of 6.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside in the latest session, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.49 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.08%, and -26.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.97%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New Residential Investment Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares are -25.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.62% against -5.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.40% this quarter before falling -15.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $240.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $253.68 million and $190.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -5.30% before jumping 31.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -6.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 142.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.14% annually.

NRZ Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New Residential Investment Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 12.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.60%.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)’s Major holders

New Residential Investment Corp. insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.04% of the shares at 48.27% float percentage. In total, 48.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 41.98 million shares (or 8.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $449.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.36 million shares, or about 5.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $278.43 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 13.25 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.74 million, or 2.52% of the shares, all valued at about 125.77 million.