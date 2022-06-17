Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Is Down -11.09% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s traded shares stood at 2.28 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.25, to imply an increase of 0.69% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The LUMN share’s 52-week high remains $14.70, putting it -43.41% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.31. The company has a valuation of $10.68B, with an average of 10.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

After registering a 0.69% upside in the latest session, Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.09 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.09%, and -14.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.88%. Short interest in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) saw shorts transact 128.39 million shares and set a 8.14 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.40, implying an increase of 1.44% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $12.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LUMN has been trading -21.95% off suggested target high and 21.95% from its likely low.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lumen Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) shares are -14.88% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.95% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $4.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.48 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.92 billion and $4.9 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.30% before dropping -8.50% in the following quarter.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lumen Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 9.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Lumen Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.90% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.93% of the shares at 79.64% float percentage. In total, 78.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 116.14 million shares (or 11.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 97.64 million shares, or about 9.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.