It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) At $1.95.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s traded shares stood at 3.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply a decrease of -5.34% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NAT share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -82.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.40. The company has a valuation of $381.95M, with average of 8.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) trade information

After registering a -5.34% downside in the last session, Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.14 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.47%, and -25.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.38%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nordic American Tankers Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares are 2.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.47% against 16.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 169.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $35.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.75 million.

NAT Dividends

Nordic American Tankers Limited has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0.05, with the share yield ticking at 2.56% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.30%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s Major holders

Nordic American Tankers Limited insiders hold 2.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.21% of the shares at 30.07% float percentage. In total, 29.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.9 million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 6.02 million shares, or about 3.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.18 million.

We also have Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.12 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.59 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 5.56 million.