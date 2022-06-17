Is Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) Expensive At $35.01? Check These Facts.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares stood at 2.34 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35.01, to imply a decrease of -5.02% or -$1.85 in intraday trading. The SU share’s 52-week high remains $42.72, putting it -22.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.10. The company has a valuation of $53.55B, with an average of 7.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

After registering a -5.02% downside in the latest session, Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.50 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.78%, and -3.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.26%. Short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) saw shorts transact 31.44 million shares and set a 3.74 days time to cover.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Suncor Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are 56.78% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 191.18% against 28.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 386.80% this quarter before jumping 161.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.02 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $7.19 billion and $7.97 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.80% before jumping 50.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 59.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 197.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.00% annually.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Suncor Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.50, with the share yield ticking at 4.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders hold 0.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.26% of the shares at 62.27% float percentage. In total, 62.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royal Bank of Canada. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 71.14 million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.32 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 48.29 million shares, or about 3.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.57 billion.