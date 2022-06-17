Is Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) Expensive At $0.58? Check These Facts.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply a decrease of -4.49% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MBIO share’s 52-week high remains $3.69, putting it -536.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $63.85M, with average of 906.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MBIO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) trade information

After registering a -4.49% downside in the last session, Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6599 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -4.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.96%, and -24.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.20, implying an increase of 91.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBIO has been trading -1279.31% off suggested target high and -762.07% from its likely low.

Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mustang Bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) shares are -69.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.84% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 5.30% this quarter before falling -18.80% for the next one.

MBIO Dividends

Mustang Bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mustang Bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s Major holders

Mustang Bio Inc. insiders hold 21.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.11% of the shares at 34.38% float percentage. In total, 27.11% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.68 million shares (or 5.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.47 million shares, or about 4.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mustang Bio Inc. (MBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 2.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 million, or 1.57% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 million.