Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Poised For Further Gains At A 17.24% Distance From The Low?
Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Poised For Further Gains At A 17.24% Distance From The Low?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.84. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.48, to imply a decrease of -3.33% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The HLX share’s 52-week high remains $6.70, putting it -92.53% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $571.32M, with an average of 1.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.72 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) trade information

After registering a -3.33% downside in the latest session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.21 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.00%, and -17.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.38%. Short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) saw shorts transact 8.24 million shares and set a 4.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.21, implying an increase of 43.96% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.50 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HLX has been trading -115.52% off suggested target high and -29.31% from its likely low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) shares are 10.43% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.90% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $153.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $168.31 million.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 25 and July 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. insiders hold 6.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.82% of the shares at 95.70% float percentage. In total, 89.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.42 million shares (or 16.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $116.73 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.2 million shares, or about 8.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $63.09 million.

