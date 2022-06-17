Is Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Expensive At $0.13? Check These Facts.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s traded shares stood at 3.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.13, to imply a decrease of -5.60% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The BBI share’s 52-week high remains $1.04, putting it -700.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.13. The company has a valuation of $15.75M, with average of 5.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

After registering a -5.60% downside in the last session, Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1726 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.63%, and -29.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.74%.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brickell Biotech Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) shares are -55.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.14% against 11.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 68.80% this quarter before jumping 68.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 350.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $920k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $210k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $151k and $132k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 509.30% before jumping 59.10% in the following quarter.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brickell Biotech Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Brickell Biotech Inc. insiders hold 1.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.27% of the shares at 17.50% float percentage. In total, 17.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 2.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.71 million shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.62 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.85 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.85 million, or 0.71% of the shares, all valued at about 0.19 million.