Is AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) Poised For Further Gains At A 18.09% Distance From The Low?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s traded shares stood at 1.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -1.35% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The APPH share’s 52-week high remains $17.60, putting it -500.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 18.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.40. The company has a valuation of $304.78M, with an average of 1.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APPH a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

After registering a -1.35% downside in the last session, AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -1.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.72%, and -7.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -24.68%. Short interest in AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) saw shorts transact 14.14 million shares and set a 11.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.83, implying an increase of 57.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPH has been trading -207.17% off suggested target high and -87.71% from its likely low.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppHarvest Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares are -42.44% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.08% against 14.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.40% this quarter before falling -64.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 189.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.8 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.14 million and $543k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 170.90% before jumping 415.70% in the following quarter.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AppHarvest Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

AppHarvest Inc. insiders hold 25.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.60% of the shares at 58.42% float percentage. In total, 43.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Inclusive Capital Partners, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.8 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. with 5.2 million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.9 million shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 4.76 million.