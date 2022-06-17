Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Have Dipped -44.99% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.57, to imply a decrease of -5.80% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The HYZN share’s 52-week high remains $11.37, putting it -218.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $955.44M, with average of 1.99 million shares over the past 3 months.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) trade information

After registering a -5.80% downside in the last session, Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.24 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.49%, and -9.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.99%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hyzon Motors Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares are -47.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -414.29% against 6.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 955.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $356k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.35 million.

HYZN Dividends

Hyzon Motors Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)’s Major holders

Hyzon Motors Inc. insiders hold 64.88% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.20% of the shares at 46.12% float percentage. In total, 16.20% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Public Investment Fund. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.03 million shares (or 3.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Legal & General Group PLC with 3.63 million shares, or about 1.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $23.55 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.95 million shares. This is just over 1.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.97 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 7.87 million.