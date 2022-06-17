HP Inc.’s (NYSE: HPQ) Stock Rises 0.64 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s traded shares stood at 2.71 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.92, to imply an increase of 0.64% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The HPQ share’s 52-week high remains $41.47, putting it -25.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.11. The company has a valuation of $35.16B, with an average of 9.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.89 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for HP Inc. (HPQ), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give HPQ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

After registering a 0.64% upside in the latest session, HP Inc. (HPQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 34.94 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 0.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.80%, and -17.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.17%. Short interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw shorts transact 59.43 million shares and set a 4.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.79, implying an increase of 10.52% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $29.00 and $43.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HPQ has been trading -30.62% off suggested target high and 11.91% from its likely low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HP Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. HP Inc. (HPQ) shares are -9.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.72% against 8.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.00% this quarter before jumping 9.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $15.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.99 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 166.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.57% annually.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 24 and August 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HP Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 3.06% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

HP Inc. insiders hold 0.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.56% of the shares at 90.71% float percentage. In total, 90.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 105.24 million shares (or 10.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.82 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with 104.48 million shares, or about 10.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.79 billion.