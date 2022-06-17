Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Surged 50.29% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s traded shares stood at 3.04 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.38, to imply a decrease of -3.24% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The HAL share’s 52-week high remains $43.99, putting it -35.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.82. The company has a valuation of $31.47B, with an average of 10.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

After registering a -3.24% downside in the latest session, Halliburton Company (HAL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.98 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.71%, and -11.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 46.35%. Short interest in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw shorts transact 19.33 million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Halliburton Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Halliburton Company (HAL) shares are 50.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.85% against 19.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.20% this quarter before jumping 85.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $4.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.96 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 148.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 60.75% annually.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company has its next earnings report out on July 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Halliburton Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Halliburton Company insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.42% of the shares at 83.67% float percentage. In total, 83.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 99.71 million shares (or 11.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 72.92 million shares, or about 8.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.76 billion.