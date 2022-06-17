GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s traded shares stood at 1.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.70, to imply a decrease of -6.57% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The GRWG share’s 52-week high remains $52.80, putting it -1327.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.62. The company has a valuation of $231.95M, with average of 1.95 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRWG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

After registering a -6.57% downside in the last session, GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.50 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -6.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.14%, and -36.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.65%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.63, implying an increase of 51.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRWG has been trading -305.41% off suggested target high and -8.11% from its likely low.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GrowGeneration Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) shares are -72.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -166.67% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $88.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $97.86 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $125.89 million and $114.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -30.10% before dropping -14.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 84.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GrowGeneration Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.