Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Stocks Fall -58.57% YTD; What Next For It?

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s traded shares stood at 5.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.88, to imply a decrease of -2.77% or -$0.31 in intraday trading. The FRSH share’s 52-week high remains $53.36, putting it -390.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.63. The company has a valuation of $3.58B, with average of 3.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) trade information

After registering a -2.77% downside in the last session, Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.34 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -2.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.02%, and -30.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.57%.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Freshworks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares are -59.75% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.81% against 3.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $118.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.35 million.

FRSH Dividends

Freshworks Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Freshworks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)’s Major holders

Freshworks Inc. insiders hold 4.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.15% of the shares at 68.37% float percentage. In total, 65.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ward Ferry Management (BVI) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.73 million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $120.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Steadview Capital Management, LLC with 6.06 million shares, or about 5.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $159.24 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and AB Discovery Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 1.83 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 35.66 million.