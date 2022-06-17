For Risk-Tolerant Investors, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Is Worth A Shot

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s traded shares stood at 20.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.72, to imply a decrease of -12.35% or -$1.51 in intraday trading. The DKNG share’s 52-week high remains $64.58, putting it -502.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.77. The company has a valuation of $4.95B, with average of 23.35 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DKNG a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.8.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) trade information

After registering a -12.35% downside in the last session, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.88 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -12.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.43%, and -22.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.72, implying an increase of 61.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKNG has been trading -459.7% off suggested target high and -21.27% from its likely low.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DraftKings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares are -62.61% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.76% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.30% this quarter before jumping 14.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $425.42 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 23 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $420.59 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $297.61 million and $219.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.90% before jumping 91.30% in the following quarter.

DKNG Dividends

DraftKings Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DraftKings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 23.42 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $455.92 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 14.47 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $342.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.66 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 237.99 million.