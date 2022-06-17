Following A -5.75% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS)?

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.13, to imply a decrease of -2.74% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GRTS share’s 52-week high remains $14.42, putting it -577.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71. The company has a valuation of $155.83M, with average of 1.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) trade information

After registering a -2.74% downside in the last session, Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.33 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -2.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.75%, and -0.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.44%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gritstone bio Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) shares are -82.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -60.00% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -24.20% this quarter before falling -13.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.84 million and $2.61 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 28.50% in the following quarter.

GRTS Dividends

Gritstone bio Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gritstone bio Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gritstone bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s Major holders

Gritstone bio Inc. insiders hold 2.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.90% of the shares at 60.71% float percentage. In total, 58.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EcoR1 Capital, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 8.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 4.67 million shares, or about 6.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $60.02 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3.12 million shares. This is just over 4.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.64 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 21.12 million.