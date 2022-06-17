Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) Shares Fall :-686.63% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s traded shares stood at 1.96 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.17, to imply a decrease of -3.42% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The EDIT share’s 52-week high remains $73.03, putting it -618.09% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.59. The company has a valuation of $772.11M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give EDIT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) trade information

After registering a -3.42% downside in the last session, Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.11 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.38%, and -12.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.69%. Short interest in Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) saw shorts transact 12.62 million shares and set a 8.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.07, implying an increase of 67.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $80.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EDIT has been trading -686.63% off suggested target high and 21.34% from its likely low.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Editas Medicine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) shares are -66.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.65% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.20% this quarter before falling -50.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $4.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $379k and $6.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,031.90% before dropping -24.30% in the following quarter.

EDIT Dividends

Editas Medicine Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Editas Medicine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.