Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) Thursday â€“ The Stock Is Down -70.7% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)â€™s traded shares stood at 2.96 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stockâ€™s price was $34.50, to imply a decrease of -0.23% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CARR shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $58.89, putting it -70.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.36. The company has a valuation of $30.52B, with average of 4.63 million shares over the past 3 months.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) trade information

After registering a -0.23% downside in the latest session, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.17 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -0.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.99%, and -13.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.25%.

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carrier Global Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares are -35.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 1.33% against 20.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.10% this quarter before falling -2.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will shrink -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $5.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.16 billion.

CARR Dividends

Carrier Global Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carrier Global Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)â€™s Major holders

Carrier Global Corporation insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.41% of the shares at 89.48% float percentage. In total, 89.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 91.34 million shares (or 10.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.95 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 69.45 million shares, or about 8.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.77 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 51.0 million shares. This is just over 6.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.29 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 33.05 million, or 3.90% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 billion.