BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s traded shares stood at 3.95 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.08, to imply a decrease of -5.07% or -$1.5 in intraday trading. The BP share’s 52-week high remains $34.30, putting it -22.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.64. The company has a valuation of $98.82B, with average of 13.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

After registering a -5.07% downside in the latest session, BP p.l.c. (BP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.90 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -5.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.75%, and -6.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.08%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BP p.l.c. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BP p.l.c. (BP) shares are 11.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.96% against -3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.20% this quarter before jumping 58.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $67.46 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $69.32 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.35 billion and $36.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 75.90% before jumping 91.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 128.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 137.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.00% annually.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c. has its next earnings report out in July. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BP p.l.c. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.31, with the share yield ticking at 4.43% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.68%.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

BP p.l.c. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.49% of the shares at 9.49% float percentage. In total, 9.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.54 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $680.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 14.47 million shares, or about 0.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $425.36 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BP p.l.c. (BP) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 10.0 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $266.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.14 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 189.94 million.