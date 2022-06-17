Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) Stock?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.07 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.82, to imply a decrease of -7.06% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The VVNT share’s 52-week high remains $15.46, putting it -304.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.72. The company has a valuation of $999.66M, with average of 647.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give VVNT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.31.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) trade information

After registering a -7.06% downside in the last session, Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.24 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -7.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.00%, and -35.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.94%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.83, implying an increase of 64.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VVNT has been trading -345.03% off suggested target high and -109.42% from its likely low.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vivint Smart Home Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares are -57.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.18% against -19.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.90% this quarter before jumping 37.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $392.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $413.91 million.

VVNT Dividends

Vivint Smart Home Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivint Smart Home Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)’s Major holders

Vivint Smart Home Inc. insiders hold 8.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.72% of the shares at 90.46% float percentage. In total, 82.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 117.37 million shares (or 55.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.15 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackstone Inc with 117.37 million shares, or about 55.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.15 billion.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vivint Smart Home Inc. (VVNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.11 million shares. This is just over 0.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 million, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about 11.52 million.