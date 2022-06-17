Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) Stock?

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.61. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decrease of -0.27% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The OBSV share’s 52-week high remains $3.58, putting it -95.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $151.82M, with average of 497.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ObsEva SA (OBSV), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OBSV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) trade information

After registering a -0.27% downside in the latest session, ObsEva SA (OBSV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9100 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -0.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.96%, and 10.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.04%.

ObsEva SA (OBSV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ObsEva SA share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares are -18.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.82% against 0.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -63.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.7 million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6k and $4k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

OBSV Dividends

ObsEva SA has its next earnings report out between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ObsEva SA has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s Major holders

ObsEva SA insiders hold 5.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.89% of the shares at 25.22% float percentage. In total, 23.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sofinnova Investments, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.75 million shares (or 4.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.59 million shares, or about 4.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.13 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ObsEva SA (OBSV) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 0.48 million shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.73 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.17 million.