Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) Stock?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s traded shares stood at 4.85 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $73.54, to imply an increase of 1.27% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The BMY share’s 52-week high remains $78.61, putting it -6.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $53.22. The company has a valuation of $156.45B, with an average of 12.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) trade information

After registering a 1.27% upside in the latest session, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 74.33 this Thursday, 06/16/22, jumping 1.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.42%, and -7.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.47%. Short interest in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) saw shorts transact 35.37 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bristol-Myers Squibb Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares are 19.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 0.67% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2.60% this quarter before falling -2.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $11.45 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.51 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.7 billion and $11.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -2.20% before dropping -0.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 178.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.43% annually.

BMY Dividends

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a forward dividend ratio of 2.16, with the share yield ticking at 2.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s Major holders

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company insiders hold 0.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.19% of the shares at 78.25% float percentage. In total, 78.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 199.83 million shares (or 9.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 167.24 million shares, or about 7.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.21 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 63.08 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.93 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47.01 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 2.93 billion.