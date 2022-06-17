Boom Or Bust: What Are Peabody Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BTU) Future Prospects?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)â€™s traded shares stood at 6.48 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $22.53, to imply a decrease of -3.68% or -$0.86 in intraday trading. The BTU shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $33.29, putting it -47.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.78. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with average of 7.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BTU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.44.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside in the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.16 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.91%, and -1.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 123.73%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.20, implying an increase of 25.4% to the stockâ€™s current value. The extremes give us $24.00 and $36.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTU has been trading -59.79% off suggested target high and -6.52% from its likely low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are 137.66% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 241.67% against 40.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,328.60% this quarter before jumping 939.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 43.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.4 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.44 billion.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)â€™s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.99% of the shares at 78.82% float percentage. In total, 77.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $260.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 10.5 million shares, or about 7.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $105.69 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 9.17 million shares. This is just over 6.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $99.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 2.01% of the shares, all valued at about 29.16 million.