Boom Or Bust: What Are HEXO Corp.’s (NASDAQ:HEXO) Future Prospects?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s traded shares stood at 5.27 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.20, to imply a decrease of -3.75% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HEXO share’s 52-week high remains $6.05, putting it -2925.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $96.33M, with average of 7.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) trade information

After registering a -3.75% downside in the last session, HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2650 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.33%, and -38.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.36%.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing HEXO Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares are -75.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -93.33% against 8.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 67.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $40.57 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jul 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.88 million.

HEXO Dividends

HEXO Corp. has its next earnings report out between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. HEXO Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)’s Major holders

HEXO Corp. insiders hold 3.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.03% of the shares at 18.64% float percentage. In total, 18.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.76 million shares (or 5.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 10.42 million shares, or about 2.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.28 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HEXO Corp. (HEXO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 23.1 million shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.72 million, or 1.26% of the shares, all valued at about 3.06 million.