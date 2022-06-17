Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) Has Advanced -35.68% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $32.00?

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 3.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.01, to imply a decrease of -3.79% or -$0.63 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $37.01, putting it -131.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.47. The company has a valuation of $2.99B, with average of 3.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside in the last session, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.83 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.31%, and 8.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.99%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.88, implying an increase of 35.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BE has been trading -99.88% off suggested target high and -18.68% from its likely low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are -27.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.45% against 18.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 43.50% this quarter before jumping 90.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $229.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $301.43 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $228.47 million and $240.71 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.60% before jumping 25.20% in the following quarter.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between April 11 and April 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bloom Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.16% of the shares at 79.41% float percentage. In total, 78.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.64 million shares (or 12.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $452.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.89 million shares, or about 9.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $383.8 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund holds roughly 10.19 million shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $226.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.78 million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about 82.89 million.