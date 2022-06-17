Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Down -63.59% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s traded shares stood at 2.6 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply a decrease of -3.85% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The BLBX share’s 52-week high remains $8.00, putting it -540.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $19.15M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 988.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

After registering a -3.85% downside in the latest session, Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5200 this Thursday, 06/16/22, dropping -3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.96%, and -18.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.59%. Short interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) saw shorts transact 0.19 million shares and set a 0.11 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blackboxstocks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) shares are -56.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.22% against 15.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 90.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.51 million.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 04 and April 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blackboxstocks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

Blackboxstocks Inc. insiders hold 39.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.99% of the shares at 1.65% float percentage. In total, 0.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ackerman Capital Advisors, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 39813.0 shares (or 0.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 28855.0 shares, or about 0.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.1 million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15053.0 shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24385.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11138.0, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 18043.0.